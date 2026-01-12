HFDF's Substack

HFDF's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Asgard2208's avatar
Asgard2208
1d

I used Russia's healthcare system when I worked there briefly. Excellent, and that was 20 years ago. It's also free at the point of service for Russian nationals. Have never had to use America's healthcare so I can't compare.

Currently Russia is building new hospitals all across the Federation, including cancer treatment facilities, some of them specifically for children. They're spending big sums of money to improve the lives of people through the territory with infrastructure investment (roads, rail, schools, clinics, day-care etc.) and Putin (like or loathe him) often meets with the people of the various regions to hear their concerns, get their inputs, and acts upon it. Imagine, a government that listens!

Reply
Share
Olga K's avatar
Olga K
1d

People in the West just really have to wake up from the bs garbage that have been fed for many years! :( ''they are the most free nations in the world" and 'the most informed" and on....

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Health Freedom Defense Fund · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture