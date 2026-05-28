You’re Invited! (Important Class)

Click Here to Register For This Week’s Class on Protecting Your Privacy and Liberty.

Hi Friends,

Right now, as you read this . . . people are conspiring.

There is a globally coordinated attack on liberty and privacy to a level that has never been seen before in humanity.

Most of the news articles you read are designed to be distractions for the real agenda . . . the rollout of Social Credit Systems in the West.

Over the last few decades, we have seen the world radicalize in ways that could ONLY previously described as science fiction. News articles threaten of WW3, energy lockdowns, and other timely issues.

But there is a key issue that is not being talked about. In fact, I’d argue that only a small portion of the world truly understands what is going on.

Most of what you see is “theater”, as opposed to common belief the power-seekers who hold power-positions are NOT stupid. They are very smart, and acting intentionally. They are creating problems, just so they can roll out “solutions” that are designed to take away your freedom.

The truth is, there is a globally coordinated attack on individual liberty. The same like what we saw during Covid. But Covid was just a dress rehearsal. Their end goal is much more insidious.

This week, we will uncover their agenda, and most importantly teach you how we can protect our liberty. The goal of this class is not to spread a message of “doom and gloom” or create fear.

Instead, you need to be aware to understand what is happening, and more importantly so you can take action and preserve your liberty (and privacy.)

That’s why we’ve asked Glenn, an online privacy expert, to show you the necessary steps in his webinar on Wednesday, June 10th at 7 pm CT (8 pm ET/ 6pm MT/ 5 pm PT)

In the class we will cover topics like why:

· Flock Surveillance cameras are popping up all over town at break neck speeds. · AI Companies claim that the US Department of War is using their AI Models for Mass Surveillance, and Military Operations. · Countries all over the world (and many states in the US) are adding ID verification checks before you can access the internet. · Countless people are being arrested for what they POST on social media. · Taking back your privacy is not only possible—it can be easy. · Learn how to exit the surveillance state and protect your freedom. · And much more!

Reclaiming your privacy is A LOT easier than you think – especially, if you know where to start and have a privacy expert to guide you.

Glenn’s class is titled: EXPOSING A COORDINATED ATTACK ON LIBERTY AND PRIVACY.

You do not have to be tech savvy to take back your privacy.

You don’t need any high-level technical skills.

All you need is the ability to use a browser and a desire to protect your freedom.

Glenn will even stay on to answer your questions live!

If you feel overwhelmed because you think there’s no way to protect your online privacy, you need the strategies Glenn is giving away for FREE!

It’s time to take back your privacy.

>>> Click here to join the free privacy webinar <<<