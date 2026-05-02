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MellowKat's avatar
MellowKat
2d

Good grief! You’ve invited GASLIGHTING GRIFTERS to talk about what’s happening in our skies? Jim Lee and Reinette blame everyday jet exhaust, and want YOU to fly less to “see the stars by 2050.” Give us a break. Steer clear from these gaslighting liars. Press them for “the solution” and it will be “we need to fly less” and/or “we need to clean up the jet fuel” (code for…we need SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL/SAF). They have been working hard with a team of trolls to convince you that YOU are to blame for the dimming of our skies. No matter what, the overlords WANT to dim the sun. Our effort should be into exposing them, pushing for FULL whistleblower protection, and declaring an immediate MORATORIUM on all geoengineering/weather modification research and experiments. FULL STOP.

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Lauren Tessaro's avatar
Lauren Tessaro
1d

If anyone wants to learn about what’s going on in the sky- avoid Jim Lee and Reinette like the plague. They have zero credibility. Go to zerogeoengineering.com to find primary sourced evidence that explains so much. And remember the government that has done so much secret experimentation on human populations will never tell you the whole story.

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