The Geoengineering Elephant in the Room

A Coalition of Researchers and Legal Advocates Announces a Major Public Webinar on What Is Happening in America’s Skies

Special Public Webinar

Monday, May 4, 2026

5:00 PM Pacific

Free & Open to the Public

WATCH THE WEBINAR LIVE (MAY 4, 5PM PT)

Millions of Americans have been looking up and asking the same question for years:

What do we really know about those streaks in the sky—and are they dangerous?

On Monday, May 4th, a coalition of researchers, legal advocates, and environmental investigators will convene a special public webinar to share what a two year-long effort has uncovered—and what it means for the future of clean skies in America.

The findings are significant. The implications are far-reaching. And the path forward is one that the broader geoengineering and environmental community has not yet seen.

What we found changes the conversation entirely.

We ask only that people come with an open mind.

This effort began with the same question driving concerned citizens and legislators across 37 states:

What is happening in our atmosphere, who is responsible, and what can be done about it?

After hundreds of hours of research, legal analysis, and scientific review, the team behind this webinar has arrived at answers that are more provable, more alarming, and more actionable than the conversation has reflected so far.

The webinar will lay out the full picture for the first time—in plain language, with the evidence to back it up.

This is not a rehearsal of familiar arguments. This is new ground.

What Attendees Will Learn

Why the fight for clean skies has not been working—and what has been missing

What peer-reviewed science and government data reveal about what is actually in our atmosphere

The federal legal action that forces accountability—and the 180-day countdown it triggers

What this means for state-level efforts across the country

The concrete, actionable path to clean and healthy skies

Webinar Details

What Is Really Happening in America’s Skies

Monday, May 4, 2026 | 5:00 PM Pacific

Free & Open to the Public

Watch Live:

https://www.youtube.com/@climateviewer

https://rumble.com/climateviewer

https://x.com/climateviewer

Those who have been following geoengineering debates, state-level atmospheric protection efforts, or the broader fight for environmental accountability are especially encouraged to attend.

About the Petitioners

The webinar will feature two lead petitioners and three co-petitioners representing a coalition of researchers, legal advocates, and public health organizations united around a single demand:

Accountability for America’s skies.

Reinette Senum — President and Founder of GenSeven and SaveOurSkies.org; researcher, investigator, and former mayor of Nevada City, CA.

James Franklin Lee Jr. — ClimateViewer News, LLC; researcher and data analyst with a decade-long record investigating atmospheric emissions and public health impacts.

Leslie Manookian — President and Founder of Health Freedom Defense Fund; national legal advocate for public health rights and informed consent.

Michael Hogan — Missouri Clean Skies; grassroots advocate for atmospheric transparency and environmental accountability.

Valerie Ferrell, Esq. — Stand for Health Freedom; Policy Director advancing fundamental rights including clean air, clean water, and regulatory transparency.

Media Contacts

Reinette Senum

reinette@tutamail.com | saveourskies.org

530.264.6048

James Franklin Lee Jr.

jim@climateviewer.com | climateviewer.com

803.450.4305

WATCH THE WEBINAR LIVE

Join the conversation. Understand the evidence. Be part of the path forward.