What Is Really Happening in America’s Skies?
Join the May 4th Webinar
The Geoengineering Elephant in the Room
A Coalition of Researchers and Legal Advocates Announces a Major Public Webinar on What Is Happening in America’s Skies
Special Public Webinar
Monday, May 4, 2026
5:00 PM Pacific
Free & Open to the Public
Millions of Americans have been looking up and asking the same question for years:
What do we really know about those streaks in the sky—and are they dangerous?
On Monday, May 4th, a coalition of researchers, legal advocates, and environmental investigators will convene a special public webinar to share what a two year-long effort has uncovered—and what it means for the future of clean skies in America.
The findings are significant. The implications are far-reaching. And the path forward is one that the broader geoengineering and environmental community has not yet seen.
What we found changes the conversation entirely.
We ask only that people come with an open mind.
This effort began with the same question driving concerned citizens and legislators across 37 states:
What is happening in our atmosphere, who is responsible, and what can be done about it?
After hundreds of hours of research, legal analysis, and scientific review, the team behind this webinar has arrived at answers that are more provable, more alarming, and more actionable than the conversation has reflected so far.
The webinar will lay out the full picture for the first time—in plain language, with the evidence to back it up.
This is not a rehearsal of familiar arguments. This is new ground.
What Attendees Will Learn
Why the fight for clean skies has not been working—and what has been missing
What peer-reviewed science and government data reveal about what is actually in our atmosphere
The federal legal action that forces accountability—and the 180-day countdown it triggers
What this means for state-level efforts across the country
The concrete, actionable path to clean and healthy skies
Webinar Details
What Is Really Happening in America’s Skies
Monday, May 4, 2026 | 5:00 PM Pacific
Free & Open to the Public
Watch Live:
https://www.youtube.com/@climateviewer
https://rumble.com/climateviewer
https://x.com/climateviewer
Those who have been following geoengineering debates, state-level atmospheric protection efforts, or the broader fight for environmental accountability are especially encouraged to attend.
About the Petitioners
The webinar will feature two lead petitioners and three co-petitioners representing a coalition of researchers, legal advocates, and public health organizations united around a single demand:
Accountability for America’s skies.
Reinette Senum — President and Founder of GenSeven and SaveOurSkies.org; researcher, investigator, and former mayor of Nevada City, CA.
James Franklin Lee Jr. — ClimateViewer News, LLC; researcher and data analyst with a decade-long record investigating atmospheric emissions and public health impacts.
Leslie Manookian — President and Founder of Health Freedom Defense Fund; national legal advocate for public health rights and informed consent.
Michael Hogan — Missouri Clean Skies; grassroots advocate for atmospheric transparency and environmental accountability.
Valerie Ferrell, Esq. — Stand for Health Freedom; Policy Director advancing fundamental rights including clean air, clean water, and regulatory transparency.
Media Contacts
Reinette Senum
reinette@tutamail.com | saveourskies.org
530.264.6048
James Franklin Lee Jr.
jim@climateviewer.com | climateviewer.com
803.450.4305
Good grief! You’ve invited GASLIGHTING GRIFTERS to talk about what’s happening in our skies? Jim Lee and Reinette blame everyday jet exhaust, and want YOU to fly less to “see the stars by 2050.” Give us a break. Steer clear from these gaslighting liars. Press them for “the solution” and it will be “we need to fly less” and/or “we need to clean up the jet fuel” (code for…we need SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL/SAF). They have been working hard with a team of trolls to convince you that YOU are to blame for the dimming of our skies. No matter what, the overlords WANT to dim the sun. Our effort should be into exposing them, pushing for FULL whistleblower protection, and declaring an immediate MORATORIUM on all geoengineering/weather modification research and experiments. FULL STOP.
If anyone wants to learn about what’s going on in the sky- avoid Jim Lee and Reinette like the plague. They have zero credibility. Go to zerogeoengineering.com to find primary sourced evidence that explains so much. And remember the government that has done so much secret experimentation on human populations will never tell you the whole story.