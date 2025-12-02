Hi friends,

Congress is about to vote on a massive federal power grab that would strip your town, your county, and your community of the ability to control where wireless towers and antennas are placed.

Tomorrow morning, December 3, the House is rushing 15 telecom bills to a full vote — including H.R. 2289, one of the most dangerous bills we’ve seen for local rights and community safety.

This is happening fast, and during the holiday season on purpose—because they’re counting on the public being too distracted to fight back.

🔴 Why H.R. 2289 Is a Federal Power Grab

If passed, H.R. 2289 would:

Allow federal agencies and telecom companies to override local governments

Slash environmental (NEPA) and historic preservation (NHPA) reviews

Fast-track major tower and antenna expansions near homes, schools, parks, cultural sites, and historic areas

Silence local voices — zoning boards, city councils, and residents would have little to no say

Enable wireless upgrades with minimal notice or community input

This is not “streamlining.”

This is Washington handing unchecked authority to telecom companies at the expense of your community.

⚡ TAKE ACTION — 5 Minutes to Protect Your Community

1️⃣ CLICK HERE to Oppose H.R. 2289

👉 https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/stop-the-federal-cell-tower-takeover-oppose-h-r-2289

When you fill out the form, CHECK THE BOX that says:

“Notify recipients that you are requesting a response.”

This forces your Representative to go on the record — and you’ll learn exactly where they stand.

This alert reaches your Representative AND both Senators.

2️⃣ After You Submit: CALL IMMEDIATELY

The page will give you your lawmakers’ phone numbers and a ready-to-read call script. Use it.

Just a handful of calls today could swing the votes of key “on-the-fence” members.

Don’t wait. Call as soon as you submit the form.

📞 Extra Credit: Call These Key Swing Representatives

If these six members oppose H.R. 2289, we can stop this bill.

Florida

• Kat Cammack (FL-03) – 202-225-5744 – christina.lassiter@mail.house.gov

• Laurel Lee (FL-15) – 202-225-5626 – Nick.Adams@mail.house.gov

Idaho

• Russ Fulcher (ID-01) – 202-225-6611 – Steve.Ackerman@mail.house.gov

Iowa

• Marianette Miller-Meeks (IA-01) – 202-225-6576 – Ken.Clifford@mail.house.gov

Ohio

• Mike Rulli (OH-06) – 202-225-5705 – Ryan.Culross@mail.house.gov

Virginia

• Morgan Griffith (VA-09) – 202-225-3861 – Davis.Michols@mail.house.gov

📢 CALL SCRIPT (Copy & Paste)

Hi, my name is [Your Name] and I’m a resident of [City, State]. I’m calling about H.R. 2289, which would remove local control over where wireless towers are placed, allowing federal agencies and telecom companies to install them near homes, schools, and neighborhoods without community input. Local officials, zoning boards, and residents would be completely cut out of the process. I urge [Representative’s Name] to oppose H.R. 2289 and protect local authority in community planning decisions. Thank you for taking my call and standing with our community.

🚨 This Will Take 5 Minutes — But It’s Critical

The House is voting TOMORROW MORNING.

Fifteen telecom bills — including this one — are being rushed through .

This is happening during the holiday season by design so most Americans won’t notice.

If we don’t push back right now, Congress will hand the wireless industry the power to place towers anywhere they want — with no local oversight and no meaningful environmental protections.

This affects every neighborhood, every school, every park, and every community across the country.

👉 Please take five minutes and act now.

Together we can stop this federal overreach and protect our communities.

Thank you for standing up and speaking out.

