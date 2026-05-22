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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
4d

Do they realize that when they pull bullshit like this, people notice?

It's so obvious that the Supreme Court is and has always been a tool of the predator class. It only does the right thing when the people are no longer happy with the predator class.

I'm glad that more and more people are seeing that the so called "balance" of the executive, legislative, and judicial is just a show run by the scumbags to trick us as if everything is done without corruption.

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Michael Framson's avatar
Michael Framson
3d

"administrator has a reason to think it might work to help protect public health or the vague promise of “safety.”

That can be a two-way street if people have reason to think an institution devalues the lives of ordinary citizens.

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