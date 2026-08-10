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Lisa Templeton's avatar
Lisa Templeton
6d

Brilliantly articulated as usual, Leslie. We mustn't allow ourselves to be distracted from the root cause of Fauci's egregious acts.

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Blair Doyle's avatar
Blair Doyle
6d

Basically we've become a nation run by institutionalized corruption.

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