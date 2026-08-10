For years, public attention has centered on Anthony Fauci as the face of the COVID-19 response. But reducing the story to one man obscures a far more consequential reality.

The legal and institutional framework that enabled unprecedented government control over medical decision-making did not begin with Dr. Fauci—and it did not end with his departure from public office. That framework remains largely intact.

Health Freedom Defense Fund founder and president Leslie Manookian explains why meaningful reform requires looking beyond personalities and confronting the laws, institutions, and congressional failures that made medical coercion possible in the first place.