HFDF's Substack

HFDF's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jo's avatar
Jo
5d

We will never know the true statistics regarding anything Covid related as data has been hopelessly corrupted, I believe on purpose.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
5d

I have a close relative that lost two babies post vaccination.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Health Freedom Defense Fund · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture