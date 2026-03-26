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Monique's avatar
Monique
3hEdited

Thanks to HFDF for making change. With regard to the convid shot, it's a larger issue than medical freedom. This was a by the book bioweapon developed and utilized against us. No one's held accountable, but the maker of the "Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989" was held "accountable," passing away in a suspicious manner right when he said yes to giving testimony in the civil trial towards Bill Gates in the Netherlands.

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
3h

Medical mandates and informed consent are mutually exclusive.

Medical mandates and a free and ethical society are mutually exclusive.

Medical mandates and the ethical practice of medicine are mutually exclusive.

Medical mandates and basic human decency are mutually exclusive.

First orders of business:

1. Ban medical mandates immediately, including vaccine mandates, for all, forever.

2. Fully restore individual and parental rights with regard to healthcare and medical decision making, immediately.

3. Repeal the 1986 Act immediately and restore liability to its rightful owners, those who make and administer vaccines.

4. Issue an immediate moratorium on each and every vaccine, as not one has been tested or approved properly or ethically, either individually, or in the myriad haphazard combinations in which they are routinely given.

Here is a simple, 7-point, common-sense plan I have written to end the vaccine devastation and restore the fundamental rights of bodily sovereignty and parental authority. Doesn’t get more basic than this. No excuse to not implement it immediately.

https://ageofautism.com/csp-for-rfk-jr/

*Note: the Age of Autism blog has been experiencing bot attacks, so if the link above does not work, please try again tomorrow or the next day.

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