HFDF's Substack

HFDF's Substack

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LouLou's avatar
LouLou
1d

I think this quote says a lot, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” Margaret Meade

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
1d

If you are seeing successes, may I inquire as to what you are smoking?

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