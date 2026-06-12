Since its founding late last year, the founding organizations of the Medical Freedom Act Coalition (MFAC) and its partners have been working tirelessly to inform and accelerate legislative action across the nation to protect and enshrine health freedom at the state level, inspired by the Idaho Medical Freedom Act, signed into law in April of 2025.

This fight is more important than ever. It is no secret that, when it comes to medical freedom, the news from the federal level has been a mixture of encouraging and discouraging, as advocates fight from inside and outside the halls of power against entrenched governmental and corporate interests. There have been many advances, but almost as many reversals.

But the MFAC is not waiting for directions from Washington DC. Rather, the grassroots energy behind the idea that no government has the right to mandate medical interventions on the population has served as wind in the sails of the MFAC and its partners on the state level. Given that new legislation often takes many years to proceed from introduction to law, the progress to date has been remarkable:

Twelve new states have now introduced versions of the Medical Freedom Act , including across partisan lines. Since the launch of the MFAC many other states have not yet had the opportunity to introduce new legislation, so it is likely that during 2026 and 2027 we will see many more medical freedom bills introduced.

In Arizona, which is a political bellwether state in many ways, their medical freedom legislation has passed successfully through the legislature . Now, in signing or vetoing the bill, the governor must go on the record as being supportive of medical freedom or opposed to this most basic natural right. [Arizona SHF Page]

In Louisiana, the Medical Freedom Act continued to gain significant momentum during the 2026 legislative session. HB1041 advanced to the Senate Health & Welfare Committee, where it received a hearing and sparked important discussion before ultimately falling short of passage. Building on that foundation, HB 926 successfully passed the House of Representatives and carried the medical freedom conversation even further, although it was not granted a hearing in the Senate. While neither bill reached the Governor’s desk this year, the legislation generated substantial support from state leaders including Surgeon General Evelyn Griffin, demonstrating growing recognition that medical freedom is a serious policy issue in Louisiana.

Meanwhile in New England, a promising groundswell of support for health freedom is forming. Already in New Hampshire, thanks to House bill 361 passing last year, public schools may not require students to wear masks, and now a school vaccine requirement repeal bill is moving in the right direction, with 155 votes in favor, nearing the threshold for introduction. If the House can garner another 46 votes, this would be a groundbreaking development in the region for parental rights and medical freedom. The MFAC will continue to watch closely and provide resources as possible to inform voters and legislators about the issue.

In these highlighted states, as well as many others, local advocates are working tirelessly to protect all of our rights and enshrine them in law. The MFAC has provided legislative tool-kits and advocacy resources throughout the country as this movement gains momentum. Health Freedom Defense Fund and Stand For Health Freedom, as well as all of the founding partners in this effort, continue to educate and inform the public about the value of bodily autonomy and medical freedom, the natural rights that underpin them – and to codify those rights in state law.

We encourage readers and supporters to continue to spread the word about this fight, to join the coalition members’ organizations, to engage with their elected representatives, and to continue to build grassroots support for those officials who have chosen the rocky but righteous path of securing medical freedom and health autonomy for American citizens. We look forward to sharing more successes in the coming weeks, months, and years!

“No one and no government has the right to mandate medical interventions.” – Medical Freedom Act Coalition motto

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