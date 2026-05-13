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Luna Basheve-Singer's avatar
Luna Basheve-Singer
2d

For the first time since Covid, my local county health department put up a warning about a disease (hantavirus) on the local nextdoor website. I live in Oregon, and the Oregonian paper had an article today that a local doctor "says" he has the hantavirus. There was also an article about how to tell if you have the hantavirus. And, judging from the comments on the local nextdoor site and articles I've read on various news sites, it seems that people will accept a Covid 2.0. I won't comply, but I didn't comply last time either. Humans are so stupid. They are willing to give up living because they don't want to die. Death will come for you, no matter where you are, you can't hide from it. Why can't people accept that?

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Gabriella's avatar
Gabriella
2d

Oh my gosh! Unbelievable! Thank you for connecting all the dots!… to Big Harma!

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