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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
13h

Jeremiah 17:9 "The heart is deceitful above all things, And desperately wicked; Who can know it?

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Roderick and Judith Nailer's avatar
Roderick and Judith Nailer
14h

Speaking of toxic mining operations. In 2005 in James Bay, Ontario, Canada the De Beers’ Diamond mine disposed sewage sludge into Attawapiskat First Nation’s lift station and caused a major sewage backup that flooded multiple homes in the village. This incident exacerbated the community's housing crisis, leaving many homes uninhabitable due to mold and structural damage. Then, during the mine's closure phase, Attawapiskat leaders protested De Beers' plans to landfill reusable waste instead of recycling. And in July 2021, De Beers pleaded guilty to failing to report mercury levels in water discharging into the Attawapiskat River system.  This case set a precedent for corporate environmental accountability in the region.

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