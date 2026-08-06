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Tammy Blair's avatar
Tammy Blair
Aug 6

And Americans are sicker today than in times past. Sicker people make for more profit. Personally, I avoid doctors as much as possible.

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Aug 6

This is a great historical accounting of how medicine turned from bee-like curiosity into a wasp-like hierarchy.

This has happened in the sciences, economics, politics, etc.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/wasp-vs-bee-intelligence

The same thing happened with religions too. They start off as useful guidance and counselling to keep peace among people. They are natural at first but then become a system of control that unfortunately feeds those that have the power.

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