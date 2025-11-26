HFDF's Substack

Rob (c137)
12h

I've noticed a lot of the health freedom people are either ignorant or manipulative.

Some red flags to watch out for:

-Many of them say that statins or other problematic drugs can help deal with conditions. Statins are harmful, especially to the liver .

-promote pseudoscience like structured water or Dr Kory with his special patented mineral supplement. He even recently explained that aluminum is good for us as the product was being criticized, 😂

-talk as if COVID was deadly which it was not before the vaccines came out

-focus on the COVID shots and not on the previous tech vaccines which are also harmful

It's clear that there's a market that is targeted.

I think they will fail though as people are not satisfied with half truths like they used to.

Allen
10h

"Wearables™" is symbolic of how the "Health Freedom Movement™" and MAHA™ have gone way off course and I think there is a strong argument to be made that it was always headed this way.

And it's not just that well-intentioned people who lent their support to MAHA are feeling betrayed and grass roots principles have been co-opted, as exemplified by the latest Tech Bros MAHA Summit™, it's that the entire concept and elegance of what it means to pursue authentic health and well-being is distorted with such techno-nonsense as Wearables™.

There's no excuse for RFK or anyone that truly champions the pursuit of health and vitality to give such nonsense even one moment of their time except to utterly reject it.

Excellent piece Tom.

The two paragraphs below are from the piece, "MAHA, Wearables and the War for Embodied Consciousness- How "Health Freedom" Now Embraces Digital Surveillance"

"The wearables agenda represents something far more insidious than surveillance: the industrialization of human self-awareness. When you ask your device how you slept instead of feeling it yourself, when you check your phone to see if you're stressed instead of noticing your breath, you're participating in the systematic outsourcing of embodied consciousness to algorithmic interpretation.

Biometric data - the digital measurements of your biological processes like heart rate, sleep patterns, stress levels, and movement - becomes more trusted than your own nervous system. This is the opposite direction from authentic wellness. Real health emerges from developing sensitivity to your body's signals, learning to read the subtle communications between mind and biology, cultivating the kind of somatic intelligence that has guided human thriving for millennia. Wearables can atrophy this capacity rather than enhance it."

https://stylman.substack.com/p/maha-wearables-and-the-war-for-embodied

