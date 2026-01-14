Coalition Builds on Idaho’s Landmark Law to Prohibit Medical Mandates Nationwide

Naples, FL — January 14, 2026 — Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) and Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) today announced the formation of the Medical Freedom Act Coalition, a national alliance of organizations committed to efforts across the United States to prohibit medical mandates and restore fundamental rights related to informed consent, parental authority, and the doctor–patient relationship.

The coalition builds on the successful passage of the nation’s first Medical Freedom Act in Idaho in 2025 and aims to broaden its benefits to states across the country. The Medical Freedom Act affirms a foundational principle: no one, and no government, has the right to mandate medical interventions.

“This coalition represents a unified response to the growing desire to return to parental and individual authority in every health decision,” said Leah Wilson, Executive Director and Co-founder of SHF. “By working together across organizations and states, we are supporting state-led efforts to ensure medical decisions remain between individuals, families, and their healthcare providers—free from coercion. No American should fear that their medical choices will impact their right to live a normal life,” added Leslie Manookian, Founder of HFDF.

The Medical Freedom Act Coalition is guided by Stand for Health Freedom’s state directors and grassroots partners, with coalition members providing strategic support. The formation of this coalition reflects shared principles, a commitment to the human right to self-determination, and alignment behind the Medical Freedom Act as a priority.

Founding and Participating Organizations Include:

Stand for Health Freedom, Health Freedom Defense Fund, Autism Action Network, Brownstone Institute, Children’s Health Defense, Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom, Feds for Freedom, Freedom Counsel, Global Wellness Forum, Independent Medical Alliance, MAHA Action, MAHA Institute, Moms Across America, We the Patriots USA, Weston A. Price Foundation.

The coalition continues to welcome additional organizations that share its commitment to medical freedom, informed consent, and constitutional governance.

For more information about the Medical Freedom Act Coalition or to inquire about how to support please contact Jill Hines at jill@standforhealthfreedom.com.

Originally posted on HealthFreedomDefense.org

Updated January 15, 2026