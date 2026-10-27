HFDF's Substack

HFDF’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JohnSmith's avatar
JohnSmith
18h

Truly interesting.

I’m reminded of an old French play, "Knock ou le Triomphe de la médecine" (1924).

It seems that the horrible beings who call themselves "doctors" have always been quite numerous.

Reply
Share
Dan's avatar
Dan
14h

Science is never settled

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Health Freedom Defense Fund · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture