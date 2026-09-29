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Eloise's avatar
Eloise
Sep 29

"The supreme irony is that conventional physicians branded their rivals as “quacks” while they themselves were draining pints of blood and feeding patients spoonfuls of mercury—systematically destroying the public’s health under the banner of science..."

...Just as today's allopathic "miracle-workers" do...injuring and m*rdering patients with their much-touted quackcines.

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Larry Brownstein's avatar
Larry Brownstein
Sep 30

Absolutely fascinating. Thanks for an amazing article.

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