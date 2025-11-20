HFDF's Substack

HFDF's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
6d

Thank you! It is truly ridiculous that the current "leaders" in DC have not stopped the mRNA "technology" - all they see are dollars, not people. I was an "A" student at the MIT in the 1980's before I dropped out. There are not many true, honest scientists today. Peace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
First Amendment's avatar
First Amendment
6d

ACIP is meeting Dec. 4 - 5 when they will discuss the vaccine schedule, adjuvants and the HepB. Public comments are due Monday, 11/24. It is VERY important for everyone to submit comments as this meeting will be scrutinized heavily.

https://www.cdc.gov/acip/meetings/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Health Freedom Defense Fund
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture