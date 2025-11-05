HFDF's Substack

Paul Vonharnish
1d

What ALL anti-vax and anti-mandate activists fail to notice: >>> Corporate Charters are 'legal' piracy, via Fraud, Racketeering, Extortion, Subversion of Common Law (see Constitutions) and collusion between syndicated and franchised agency under *Charter* to the Banks for International Settlement and World Bank systems. The Federal Reserve system is surrogate to the above agencies.

We can spend the rest of eternity researching organizational constructs, names and faces of operatives, and the relationships those names and faces represent. These investigations are a waste of time and will result in no Lawful actions whatsoever.

Lawful actions would include: 1.) A complete and permanent BAN on all forms of Corporate syndication and franchise. 2.) *Revocation of Corporate Charter* including seizure of all financial property and assets. This can be accomplished via *Chancery Courts* located in the several States. 3.) A complete repeal of all claimed defendant "rights" under *Statute Code* and a return to the essential civil constructs as specified in the original *Bill of Rights*. This would include reenactment of the *Original 13th Amendment* which prohibited *Titles of Nobility* from seeking or occupying political office in the United States.

Look up terms I've marked with asterisks. The Lawful remedy are quite obvious.

