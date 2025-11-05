Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) and Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) are launching the Model Medical Freedom Act, a model bill to codify medical freedom in each State, based on the 2025 Idaho Medical Freedom Act created by Leslie Manookian.

We are launching a social media campaign alongside this announcement to encourage State legislatures to draft and support Medical Freedom Acts for their own States.

Here’s what we’re asking:

Record a 1-2 minute video sharing your story: how did Covid-era tyranny, a vaccine injury, or a pharmaceutical injury impact your life and push you to advocate for medical freedom? Post this video to your X account with a caption summarizing your story and calling on your State legislators to adopt a statewide Medical Freedom Act. In a reply to your post, link our Model Medical Freedom Act and encourage your State legislators to adopt this bill in 2026. Tag @theHFDF and @standforhealth1 in your post.

More details on our Model Medical Freedom Act:

PRESS RELEASE – 5 NOVEMBER 2025:

HFDF launches the model Medical Freedom Act toolkit in partnership with Stand for Health Freedom.

In partnership with Stand for Health Freedom (SHF), Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) is proud to release a package of proven tools to bring health freedom, informed consent, and personal liberty safeguards to your state. This effort brings together two complementary strengths: HFDF’s litigation and policy leadership, and Stand for Health Freedom’s expansive national grassroots network of state and local partners mobilizing constituents and educating lawmakers.

By drawing on the successful passage of the Idaho Medical Freedom Act in spring 2025; the growing body of evidence revealing the systemic harm of coercive mandates (including systemic adverse effects stemming from vaccination policies, educational loss, workplace disruption, and erosion of public trust); and the leadership of states like Florida and Louisiana in preserving informed consent and medical ethics through policy and guidance, this package equips more states to build on those successes and chart their own paths forward.

These freedoms—at school, at work, and at home—are every American’s birthright, and the last five years have shown that state-level legislative action to protect these individual freedoms is essential to ward off current and future federal and state intrusion into our medical choices and health more generally. Simply put, this package will help equip you and your legislators with the tools to enact medical freedom legislation in your state prohibiting medical mandates and discrimination based on whether an individual accepts or declines a medical intervention, such as a vaccine, mask, test, or injection.

The first tool in the packet is the Model Health Freedom Act, which is a line-numbered, formal legislative draft ready for state-level introduction. Its stated purpose says it all: “to affirm and protect the right of individuals to make autonomous decisions regarding medical interventions without discrimination, coercion, or exclusion by public or private entities.” Its moral clarity is echoed in its short format, which helps increase the likelihood of passage without pages of unnecessary language and definitions.

The second tool is our Advocacy & Education Kit, which is a support kit for the grassroots in your state. It includes a flexible set of resources: an executive summary, editable model legislation, legal and policy FAQs, talking points on the legislation, and a strategy document for state-by-state adoption. These practical advocacy tools will help bring the process from ideas to action and answer important questions as they arise with a variety of stakeholders.

The third component available for use is the Legislative Hearing Packet, which includes some of the components above but repackages them into a legislative-specific format for lawmakers and staff. It covers questions of applicability and interaction with other policies, includes an in-depth policy FAQ, and provides links to successful Medical Freedom legislation for reference.

HFDF affirms that health freedom is not partisan; it is a fundamental human right. Stand for Health Freedom’s broad coalition stands ready to educate, mobilize, and support constituents in every district. Together, we offer lawmakers and citizens a practical, constitutional path to protect informed consent today and in future emergencies.

If we are to avoid the overreach of lockdowns, mandates, and business and school closures, we must act now.

We stand with all those fighting for medical freedom, informed consent, and personal liberty. We cannot merely hope for more restraint from the federal or state government in terms of respecting our cherished liberties; we must codify protections at the state level—where the health powers reside. Health freedom legislation of this kind is a critical step toward establishing common-sense safeguards for the benefit of all.

If your coalition, institution, or office has questions or seeks support introducing or advancing this bill, HFDF and SHF are ready to help with drafting assistance, testimony, policy analysis, and grassroots engagement.