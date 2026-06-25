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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
2dEdited

Extremely well researched article. The unsanitary conditions in this village and unscrupulous practices by hospital staff, continue to permeate remote environments. If these "missionary" activities had not included mercenary/criminal intent, there would have been concerted efforts toward cleaning up village water supplies and providing sanitary conditions within the hospital. Nothing has actually changed in the selective euthanasia protocol. Only the technical modalities.

Thank you for exposing this horrid travesty...

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Marago's avatar
Marago
2d

Oui! Topic “du jour”.

Protocol for such a “supposed” epidemic is “Force majeure”.

Thanks for this excellent read. Hopefully all of humanity will “wake up” to truths in the times that we live in.

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