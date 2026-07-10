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Bose Roman's avatar
Bose Roman
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Thank you for this series! When my eyes were opened in the wake of the 2020 "pandemic," I started wondering what environmental hazzards were really responsible for the disease called Ebola in Africa. The "West" has been using Africa as a toxic waste dump and extraction paradise ever since they figured out how to do so, in the last couple of centuries. It's only logical that this disease that ONLY ever pops up on that continent, would be environmental poisoning, not some invented microbe or "virus."

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