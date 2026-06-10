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Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
1dEdited

Passports and July 4, 2026 information video! Check it out - https://thedreydossier.substack.com/p/trump-built-a-new-passport-website?r=14opcj&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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Diana Mara Henry's avatar
Diana Mara Henry
1d

The page given in your announcement doesn't show anythere to register even though they say to click below to register....

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