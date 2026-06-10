Hi Friends,

I am sure you’ve heard about CBDCs, Social Credit Systems, and Digital IDs by now, right?

These are some of the biggest threats to our freedom right now - and the people running our institutions are starting to roll out this nightmare system with or without your approval.

But here’s the thing…

This Orwellian dystopia depends on one thing you still have control over. It all depends on their ability to collect and see your online data.

Without that data, it crumbles into dust. And YOU have the ability to cut off their access to your personal data.

Our friend Glenn Meder is going to show you how to protect your privacy in an exclusive, live Online Privacy Master Class.

This is a free 1-hour educational class - LIVE today at 7pm CT (8pm ET / 6pm MT / 5pm PT)

Click here to join the FREE webinar now



It’s time for you to take back your privacy...

And it’s A LOT easier than you imagine.

Glenn is an expert on teaching everyday, NON-TECHY people how to get private and secure online. So, don’t worry if you’re not a tech geek.

You’re not going to be left scratching your head – because Glenn will carefully and slowly walk through the basic steps you need to take to make your data off-limits to the power-hungry psychopaths who want to use it against you.

Privacy is quickly becoming THE issue of our time.

So, ask yourself, what kind of world will your children inhabit if you don’t do your part to defend our freedom?

The good news is, in just a few steps, you can opt out of being spied on and reclaim your God-given right to privacy.

**NOTE: Glenn goes LIVE today at 7pm CT (8pm ET / 6pm MT / 5pm PT)

Join the FREE privacy webinar