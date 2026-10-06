HFDF's Substack

HFDF’s Substack

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
Oct 6

My family Plague history

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/ancestors-graves-jens-pedersen-grundet

and

Porton Down Chemical & Bioweapons centre purifies & modifies Toxins from Bacteria including Anthrax & Bubonic Plague. Uses Arthropods, Pigs & Rodents. Detects Endotoxin poisoning in seconds in single cells.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/porton-down-essential-contributions

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TeeJae's avatar
TeeJae
Oct 6

Thank you, HFDF. We can always count on you for reasoned and truthful information.

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