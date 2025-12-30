HFDF's Substack

Paul Vonharnish
8d

As long as society chooses to reward criminal acts, product and labeling fraud, extortion via monopoly, and corporatocracy via political graft, the iatrogenic death count will continue to climb. It ain't rocket science...

Natalie Riehl
7d

Fear of measles is based on fear of "contagion." The book, "Can You Catch a Cold?" by Daniel Roytas, does an excellent job of proving that airborne contagion has never been proven to exist.

However, thirty to forty years (plus) of dumbing down the US youth with Common Core education and vaccinations and miserable frankenfood has reduced most of the young population to a lazy, listless, non-independent thinking, unmotivated bulk of humanity who cannot begin to think outside of the box. They don't even know about the box. And that pertains to many of the elders who still rely on legacy media for their "facts and information."

