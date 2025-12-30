All our times have come

— An ad-libbed version of Blue Öyster Cult’s “Don’t Fear the Reaper”

Just in time for the holiday season, Big Pharma has unleashed its media minions upon the public, who in turn are foisting the 2025 Measles Madness™ terror campaign upon the American public.

In order to drive everyone into their doctor’s offices for another dose of venomous vaccination, Big Pharma must induce a proper panic. Thus, obedient stenographers are obligingly ramming countless stories of measles end times down the throats of unsuspecting parents and children.

Lions and tigers and bears! Oh my! Cases and cases and cases! Oh my!

Never an industry to allow facts and details to get in the way of an hysteria-based marketing campaign, the pharmaceutical propagandists and the doctrinaire doctors don’t want you to know that the mortality for measles actually fell almost 100% before these vaccines were ever developed and released.

As observed in the historical data and as clearly illustrated in this chart, the mass release of the measles vaccine in 1963 did not “save” anyone. In the United States and other countries, historical records show that measles disease mortality declined over 98% before the introduction of the MMR vaccine program and routine vaccination programs. The same steep decline is true of whooping cough, polio, diphtheria, scarlet fever, smallpox, and all other diseases the medical-industrial complex has taken credit for over the past half-century or more.

In fact, deaths from these various diseases declined dramatically before 1944, long before any mass vaccination campaigns got underway. Such a remarkable reduction in mortality rates can be attributed to substantial improvements in nutrition, sanitation, and hygiene, increased accessibility to refrigeration, wide-reaching labor reforms, and multiple other improvements in living standards, all of which preceded any wholesale medical interventions by decades.

Not only do the media, health bureaucrats, and politicians studiously cover up this forgotten history, they purposefully use the most despicable methods of fearmongering to create the perception that there is a nationwide “measles outbreak” with impending doom just around the corner if we all don’t march in lockstep to the office of our doctor and beg for an MMR injection.

Through statistical manipulations, sensationalized distortions, lies of omission, and a steadfast refusal to ask relevant questions, the vast propaganda apparatus twists reality into something it isn’t.

Nowhere in mainstream media will you find any discussion about the many deceptions involved in this latest rash of media stories.

Measles: From No Big Deal To Deadly Disease

Measles was once widely considered a mild childhood disease. Medical professionals in the 1950s and early 1960s viewed measles as a self-limiting childhood disease, not a major health threat.

An excerpt from the “Vital Statistics, British Medical Journal,” February 7, 1959, provides insight into how the medical establishment perceived this disease at the time:

“In the majority of children the whole episode has been well and truly over in a week. . . . In this practice measles is considered as a relatively mild and inevitable childhood ailment that is best encountered any time from 3 to 7 years of age. Over the past 10 years there have been few serious complications at any age, and all children have made complete recoveries. As a result of this reasoning no special attempts have been made at prevention even in young infants in whom the disease has not been found to be especially serious.” [Emphasis added.]

Another trip in the time capsule takes us back to the 1969 Brady Bunch episode, “Is There a Doctor in the House?” This episode of the All-American campy sitcom portrays measles as a mild and almost pleasant experience. As the Brady children sit around a Monopoly board on one of the kid’s beds, Marcia Brady declares cheerfully, “If you have to get sick, sure can’t beat the measles.”

Times have changed and the measles story has been altered dramatically. Is that because measles has changed? No. Has there been an avalanche of mass mortality associated with this illness? No. The measles is the same, and mortality rates from it have been minuscule and steady for over 75 years.

What has changed, though, is how measles is now marketed and mandated to the public. Unsurprisingly, that change happened to coincide with mass production of the early measles vaccines and vaccination campaigns.

Cases “R” Us®

Circa 2025, one of the prerequisites for creating a national frenzy and the façade of an “outbreak” is to conjure up a boatload of supposed “cases” with little-to-no details as to what “cases” actually means—or if it means anything at all.

In this most recent spate of measles panic-mongering, it is being alleged that the US is facing its “worst measles outbreak in over 30 years” with more than 2,000 “cases.”

While 2,000 “cases” may seem paltry in a country of over 300 million people, it’s still cause for mass hysteria in the eyes of pharma sycophants, which includes most of the political class.

Lost in the hysteria of measles “case”-counting is how the definition of “case” and how targeted testing can determine how a condition is classified.

The standard clinical definition for measles is an acute illness characterized by all three of the following:

A generalized, maculopapular rash lasting for three days or more.

A fever of at least 101°F (38.3°C).

Cough, coryza (runny nose), or conjunctivitis (red, watery eyes).

These symptoms are not unique to the measles. Maculopapular rash, for example, is known to have multiple causes, including allergic reactions to:

— various medications;

— certain foods;

— exposure to industrial chemicals, fragrances, dyes, or preservatives in soaps/cosmetics/cleaning products;

— insect bites from certain insects, such as fleas, mites, or bedbugs and many other potential environmental exposures.

Past data from the UK’s former Public Health Laboratory Service (PHLS) indicated that a large majority of suspected measles cases reported by doctors at the time were actually misdiagnosed. The misdiagnosed cases were often other illnesses with similar symptoms.

As none of these possibilities fit the desired narrative, such forensic analysis and scientific examination of the physical evidence in order to provide objective findings are forsaken.

Basic questions concerning living conditions, potential toxic exposures, or the well-chronicled fact that the MMR vaccine can cause a child to present with symptoms very similar to what’s called “wild-type measles” are off-limits.

Outbreak!

As easy as it is to summon cases from dodgy diagnoses and the PCR netherworld (certainly the covid case-demic drove this point home), declaring an “outbreak” is even easier: You just say it’s so.

Although the term “outbreak” might stir up in the public imagination images of a horrifying and hair-raising contagious catastrophe, the public health poohbahs’ officially sanctioned definition of an outbreak is not so terrifying.

If you took a national poll and asked how many “cases” it takes for health authorities to declare an “outbreak,” how many respondents would guess that it takes only “two or more linked cases of the same illness” to generate a public health storm? But if it’s deemed to be an illness caused by “a significant pathogen,” then only a single case is enough to declare an outbreak.

Once you understand how fungible case definitions are and how easily outbreaks can be manifested, the CDC’s caterwauling about 49 measles outbreaks and 1,713 “outbreak-associated cases” doesn’t seem so daunting.

A recent example from Maine perfectly illustrates how public health bureaucrats have no ethical compass when it comes to using outright deception in order to frighten the public.

Through a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request, attorneys for the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) reported the following:

“ICAN’s attorneys obtained documents related to the widely reported May 2023 ‘outbreak’ of measles in Maine. As it turns out, test results from the CDC confirmed that the measles case was ‘consistent with vaccine strain,’ meaning there was no ‘outbreak’ and, instead, it was the vaccine that caused the child’s rash. “Lead Counsel Aaron Siri, Esq., layouts the details here: “‘On May 5, 2023, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) reported that a child had “tested positive” for measles. News outlets immediately began fearmongering, hinting that the “outbreak” was due to low vaccination rates. [. . .] “‘ICAN, through its attorneys, requested relevant records and received them. Incredibly, they reveal that the positive measles test was “[c]onsistent with vaccine strain,” which is apparently an “acceptable” form of measles because, as the Maine CDC announced, the strain that the child tested positive for was not considered “an infectious strain of the virus,” despite causing traditional symptoms of the disease. Decidedly absent from Maine’s announcement was the fact that the child got measles as a result of the vaccine. Maine and the CDC simply hid this fact from the public.’”

Not only was this not an outbreak of measles, there wasn’t even a case of measles. What there was was the side effect of the MMR vaccine—and blatantly misleading media reportage.

This example is not an aberration. Instead, it’s in keeping with the CDC’s marketing strategy, which openly states that the most effective means for creating demand for vaccines “requires creating concern, anxiety, and worry” by having medical experts and public health authorities “state concern and alarm (and predict dire outcomes)” and show “[v]isible/tangible examples of the seriousness of the illness (e.g., pictures of children, families of those affected coming forward) and people getting vaccinated (the first to motivate, the latter to reinforce).”

It’s Hard To Be More Cynical Than This

In the event that cases and outbreaks aren’t enough to generate the maximum fear threshold, leave it to the corporate media to inhumanely fabricate a tale of two children in Texas dying from the measles. Naturally, the sensationalist press used this fib as an opportunity to target the villainous unvaccinated.

Several reports that provide greater detail into those tragic fatalities punch gaping holes into the tabloid tales that the medical establishment was perversely exploiting.

Turns out the descriptive accounts from the medical records tell a completely different story than the initial media descriptions, and it appears those deaths may have been caused by medical error, not measles.

ICAN lawyer Aaron Siri, who represents one of those families, notes that his firm has the medical records and that the child in question did not die of measles. He also asserts that the other child, whom he does not represent, also did not die of measles.

Hospital records released to the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) corroborate Siri’s claim.

In an interview with CHD, Dr. Pierre Kory concluded after examining the medical records that this child “did not die of measles, she died of a medical error.” Dr. Kory said:

“I reviewed the medical records, this child was recovering nicely from measles but got a secondary bacterial pneumonia, (can happen after any viral infection) & died due to a grievous error in initial antibiotic selection which did not cover her mycoplasma, a very common cause.”

Another CHD interview featured Brian Hooker, who asserted:

“Reports on the ground say that the parents were literally begging the practitioners in the hospital for breathing treatments because she was having such a difficult time breathing with pneumonia. But she never received those breathing treatments.”

The thought that this child could have died from medical malfeasance is definitely unsettling. Here, it’s worth noting that medical error is the third-leading cause of death in the US.

This latest measles PR campaign is illustrative of longstanding practices by an industry that seems to have a bottomless pit when it comes to degenerate fearmongering, whether its purpose is to:

scare the public into full compliance with the vaccine schedule at a time when more people are questioning the sanity and safety of this belligerent program; or target religious exemptions; or undermine the new Secretary of HHS; or all of the above.

A Final Word

The moral of the story is a recurring theme, and the patterns of the story repeat ad nauseam. Any time the pharma industry tries to sell fear in order to sell a product, you can bet your bottom dollar it’s not in your best interest to buy either the fear or the product!

Always ask questions. Once you pull back the curtain, you’ll see how the machine works and you’ll not be fooled again.

Originally posted on HealthFreedomDefense.org