HFDF's Substack

HFDF's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
6h

Covid is the classic, ultimate example why Big Government, Big Pharma and Big Judiciary can not be trusted with the most important decisions for the individual and the family. When government and various related agencies undermine my sovereignty concerning health issues they actually gain the power to exterminate me at will AND I DISAGREE!!!

Just what actually is sovereignty? Please check out my books on this important issue:

https://books.brightlearn.ai/The-Lost-Sovereign-Rousseaus-Warning-and-the-Battle-373f9a06d-En/index.html

The main pillar of Sovereignty is Populism: https://books.brightlearn.ai/Righteous-Fury-The-Unbroken-Line-of-American-Populism-0fec3357c-En/index.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
6h

Jacobson was given a fine to pay for violating the order.

He still was able to go to work, school, whatever.

He didn't even pay the fine!

Why didn't any lawyers point that out?

Instead y'all fought that the covid shots didn't stop spread, so Jacobson didn't apply.

Wasted effort... What happens when the next shots are "proven to stop spread"?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Health Freedom Defense Fund · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture