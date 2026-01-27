Join HFDF and Health Freedom Idaho for a special appearance by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, speaking on The Right to Medical Freedom.

🕡 Featured Speaker Dinner | 6:30–9:00 PM

📍 Riverside Hotel, Garden City

🎟️ Tickets: $75 | Limited seating

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear directly from one of the nation’s leading voices on medical freedom.

Dr. Ladapo will also present earlier that day at the Idaho State Capitol from 11:30 AM–1:00 PM. This event is free and open to the public.