For years, Americans have waited for an honest reckoning with the Covid-19 response. We have called for truth, accountability, and constitutional principle rather than the institutional amnesia we have seen.



Today, we are proud to officially launch a new national initiative in partnership with a coalition of leading medical freedom, civil liberties, and public policy organizations:



The COVID Justice Resolution.



This landmark resolution, if adopted by the U.S. Senate, will represent a unified stand to examine what occurred during the Covid-19 era, repudiate the most harmful emergency policies, and establish binding principles to ensure these violations of liberty are never repeated.



From prolonged school closures and business shutdowns to medical mandates, censorship, and emergency powers that bypassed constitutional limits — the last several years saw an unprecedented suspension of civil liberties in the United States.



There has been no real reckoning.



This resolution is a first step.



Developed with several, powerful partner organizations, including Autism Action Network, Children’s Health Defense, Health Freedom Defense Fund, Stand For Health Freedom, and The Brownstone Institute, this resolution:

Repudiates the most harmful Covid-era policies

Affirms constitutional rights during public-health emergencies

Establishes guardrails on future emergency powers

Protects bodily autonomy, free speech, and religious liberty



We are drawing a clear line for the future.

Remember what happened. Ensure it never happens again.

