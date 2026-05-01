HFDF's Substack

HFDF's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
3d

Measles is not caught but a result of the body eliminating garbage that it cannot do via normal means.

The infection idea of sickness has failed over and over and I'm surprised to see many of those that questioned COVID still believe in the allopathic fairy tale of contagion.

https://barn0346.substack.com/p/life-is-not-a-battle?utm_campaign=posts-open-in-app&triedRedirect=true

Reply
Share
Informed Choice Washington's avatar
Informed Choice Washington
3d

Fantastic article--so articulate and relevant. Thank you.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Health Freedom Defense Fund · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture