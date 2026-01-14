HFDF's Substack

HFDF's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ata's avatar
ata
5d

I push for success! approaching vaccines from a different point of view: only materialistic and faithless people believe in the necessity of vaccines. God created the living world in perfection for billions of years: plants, animals and humans alike received their defense system against infections, the immune system, which can only be destroyed with poisons and chemicals. Especially in a developing organization.

Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
5d

Brilliant deep dive into regulatory capture's origins. The 1902 Biologics Control Act detail is pretty revealing, how Parke-Davis literally asked for stricter regualtions to squeeze out smaller producers makes total sense when you think about barriers to entry. I dunno if most people realize the pharma-government marriage goes back over a century, not just a recent Covid era thing.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Health Freedom Defense Fund · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture