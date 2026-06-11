HFDF's Substack

HFDF's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
6h

Sorry. The thrust of the legislation reinforces the notion that the Food and Drug Administration should remain in control of "regulatory" process. The entire regulatory process is monopolistic Racketeering, period. Financial cartels have overwhelmed ALL regulatory and licencing agency in the former United States, and All features of valuation have become convoluted and corrupt.

The essential issues of *monopoly finance* and subsequent extortion of public interest, are where discussions should focus. Incremental changes of "regulatory" policy will fail justice every time.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Health Freedom Defense Fund · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture