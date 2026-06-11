Dear Friends,

Earlier this year, we announced that our homeopathy legislation had been introduced in the House of Representatives (H.R. 7050). But now, we have exciting news!

After seven years of relentless advocacy, sleepless nights, and thousands of grassroots voices speaking up...

Our bill to protect homeopathy has been introduced in the Senate, S. 4692.

This is TRULY the moment we’ve been fighting for--to have our legislation introduced in both chambers. But it’s also the moment when we could lose it all if we don’t move fast.

The FDA has already removed homeopathic eye drops and injectables from the market. Without this bill, more medicines will disappear -- for good.

That’s why I’m asking you to take a minute right now to tell all your members of Congress-especially your U.S. Senators to:

Support the Homeopathic Drug Product Safety, Quality, and Transparency Act. (We’re calling it the Homeopathic Medicines Act for short).

We’ve written the message for you. All you have to do is click, review, and send. Our goal is to send 90K comments to the Senate by Monday, June 15th.

SEND YOUR MESSAGE TO THE SENATE

It just takes a minute. Please take action by Monday, June 15th!

Here’s what both pieces of legislation do:

Create a legal pathway for human and animal homeopathic medicines to stay on the market.

Protect the full range of homeopathic remedies -- current and future -- that meet safety and quality standards.

Stop the FDA from removing entire categories of medicines ever again, while retaining the power to remove unsafe or adulterated products.

Establish safety rules tailored to the unique nature of homeopathy -- just as Congress has done for supplements, compounded medicines, and medical devices.

This is our moment of truth. The clock is ticking. The Senate needs to hear from thousands of us in the next few days to know that Americans will not allow homeopathy to be erased.

Please click below to send your message now.

SEND YOUR MESSAGE TO THE SENATE

Please take action by Monday, June 15th!

With resolve for homeopathy,

Paola Brown, President

Americans for Homeopathy Choice Action