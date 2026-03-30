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Rik's avatar
Rik
7d

I find it difficult to imagine how the CDC could do this.

It would surely involve admitting culpability in one of the most appalling crimes in human history.

We must stop asking eminently corrupted institutions to investigate themselves.

Why would they do that?

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
7d

Email sent.

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