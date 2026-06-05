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Monique's avatar
Monique
2d

I'm hosting an informal discussion on the topic of these data centers, 5-7pm PDT, Sunday, June 7th. Details: "First Sunday of the Month with Monique for Critically Thinking Conversing"

Topic: Data Centers (Open Forum)

Zoom Meeting ID: 920 097 0823 or click:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/9200970823?omn=85857527565

This is planned to be RECORDED and POSTED at:

https://rumble.com/user/MoniqueLukens

Where the recording goes from there, I do not know.

Please remove all identifying pieces of information if you wish to be incognito.

Homework, if you like, is listening to:

TheWarAgainstYou, May 18, 2026, Exposing The Dark Side of America's AI Data Center Explosion | View From Above | Business Insider -

https://rumble.com/v7a3vtw-exposing-the-dark-side-of-americas-ai-data-center-explosion-view-from-above.html

The Vigilant Fox - May 18, 2026, Kentuckians, Representative Thomas Massie has consistently pushed back against federal mega bills bypassing local zoning to clear for massive AI data centers. Keep him somehow.

EXCLUSIVE: What They Haven't Told You About Data Centers | Daily Pulse Americans are being told these massive AI data centers are about jobs and progress, but communities may be building something they’ll never escape.

https://vigilantfox.com/p/exclusive-what-they-havent-told-you

Data Centers Are Quietly Draining Your Town’s Water… And Making You Pay for It 05/18/2026 // Mike Adams

https://naturalnews.com/2026-05-18-data-centers-quietly-draining-your-towns-water.html

(Just Added) ZeeeMedia - May 15, 2026

Data Centers: Simulations & AI 'Gods' ft. Mike Adams

https://rumble.com/v79wwuo-data-centers-simulations-and-ai-gods-ft.-mike-adams.html

Bright Videos News, May 8, 2026 -

Deep Dive Into 3D World Simulators and the WAR Against Data Centers

https://brighteon.com/f90113fa-1d72-4233-8844-05f9ee6abf75

In particular: 1:09:27-1:12:40 hear the Utah resident rail against the proposed data center - the size of Manhattan, 60 square miles.

This was good, except Alex Jones was crude at one point. The guest he interviewed, "The Health Ranger," Mike Adams, paused for a moment, at a loss of words, then moved on.

Wisconsin pageant winning Mom runs out company about to set up shop 12 miles from her. 😂 Does it for her adult children, and helps others: https://people.com/mom-takes-action-after-learning-about-data-center-days-later-company-gives-up-exclusive-11967705

Sign if you agree: https://claytontuckertx.com/stop_ai_centers

From: https://x.com/ClaytonTuckerTX/status/2045579172681072841?s=20

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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
1d

The "data centers" will go the way of all industrial dinosaurs. Take a drive through the former industrial areas of Gary, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Detroit, Michigan, Cleveland, Ohio, Minneapolis, Minnesota, or any other industrial wasteland that thrived less than 10 decades ago.

Take a long tour of the slums, the boarded-up businesses, the abandoned churches and schools, the filthy rivers, the pot-holed streets, the abandoned rail lines, the closed restaurants and hardware stores. The former "glory" of downtown areas reek. But nice try folks...

Media bullshit about "repurposing" or "upcycling" empty homes and fallen buildings kinda avoids facts like declining population, lack of viable work, and massively deteriorating education base and public infrastructure. All the artificial intelligence in the world will GRANDLY fail to address the corporate slobs who pollute and poison everything they touch. Have a nice eternity.

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