HFDF's Substack

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Wendy's avatar
Wendy
4d

These creeps need a crash course in ethics. They also need a course in the Constitution. I consider them traitors to American and its people and traitors to the human race.

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Elizabeth Sexworth's avatar
Elizabeth Sexworth
1d

There’s all zero reason to believe people who were in favor of better health outcomes would have soured on it so suddenly.

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