Sweet Mama
6d

The victors in this story so far are the roughly 20 people at the top of the food chain who orchestrated the biggest crime against humanity in recorded history for massive profits. And just like Nazi Germany and other treacherous regimes, they not only suppressed life-saving early treatment information, but they got people to accept absurd lies and turn on their friends, families & neighbors. I'll never forget where I was standing when an old friend told me she had turned away a perfectly healthy cousin who had planned to stay at her home for a few days because he refused to get jabbed or tested and then chastised another relative for taking him in.. This woman had lost relatives in the Holocaust but failed to remember that was exactly how the purging of German Jews started - by spreading the falsehood that they they were unclean and carried diseases. This is still a tactic that works on the masses, so we've essentially learned nothing. We've known for at least 50 years that those silly paper masks are not virus protection, but they were excellent at dehumanizing people and reminding them to fear each other. Fear and coercion work to turn people away from each other and right on to cattle cars.

Alexis Alexandra
6d

Good article and vindicating for those of us who "listened within" rather than following the hype and lies. Thank you. Sadly my family members didn't want to hear what I cautioned them about and all took the jabs.

