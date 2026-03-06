The widely quoted phrase “History is written by the victors” comes to mind when one sifts through the profusion of covid canards and pandemic prevarications that defined the worldwide corona crisis and the subsequent emergency measures that were forced upon humanity.

That famous utterance, falsely attributed to Winston Churchill, is rather fitting in this instance. Not only did he never say such a thing, but the phrase itself is erroneous. While it is true that powerful individuals and institutions create, manage, shape, and promote specific narratives, there are always witnesses and subsequent researchers who challenge the dominant story and produce competing and truthful accounts of the deceptive “official narrative.”

In the case of the covid catastrophe, the edifice of this global swindle began to crumble from the moment the World Health Organization declared a worldwide pandemic. Since those days of early 2020, the bare facts of this scam continue to be exposed as more dirty truths are unearthed.

Many of these disclosures are not necessarily new news to those who were tracking the various covid deceptions as they unfolded in real time. Nevertheless, it’s necessary to revisit certain mythologies that were invented—not only to reveal the breadth and scope of the covid lies but also to seize hold of the historical truths that have been purposefully kept from public view.

One of the countless pieces of propaganda designed to justify the vaccine imperative—considered the pinnacle of the covid operation—was that almost the entirety of the public bought into the story of a grave, global medical emergency and were willingly rolling up their sleeves for the experimental injection. This piece of “accepted” history is an oversimplification of the processes involved and forces exerted in the massive effort to “ensure compliance.”

While it’s certainly true that large numbers of people bought into the covid hysteria and for that reason readily went along with the mass vaccination program, it’s also true that many, many people were induced, intimidated, bribed, threatened, and practically physically strong-armed into “compliance.”

These insidious forms of manipulation and persuasion were pushed on the public in a variety of ways.

The softer forms of bribery included all sorts of perverse incentives, ranging from cash offers to lottery tickets to bizarre gifts: free French fries; a lap around the Talladega Superspeedway; a $20 gift certificate from a Game and Fish Commission, redeemable for a fishing license and a small game-hunting license; free admission to amusement parks and museums; free marijuana gift bags upon proof of vaccination; “A Shot and A Beer” and many other freebies intended to seduce reluctant participants.

Why would public health officials feel impelled to incentivize citizens to take the jab? If the entire populace were chomping at the bit to get injected, would any of this nonsense have been necessary?

Throughout 2020, the public’s enthusiasm for the upcoming experimental endeavor was being gauged via various polls. By the end of 2020, surveys showed that widespread fervor for the poisonous project was waning.

As early as September of that year, one source noted that only about half of US adults said they would “definitely or probably” get the vaccine. This tepid response represented a drop of more than 20% since May, when concerns about the safety and speed of the rollout had begun gaining momentum. At the same time, the number of Americans who said they would definitely get the covid shot plummeted to 21%—half of what it had been four months earlier.

Those numbers were a far cry from the desired “overwhelming majority”—the 70%–85% vaccination rate that leading US health official Anthony Fauci claimed was needed to “crush covid.”

Needless to say, the poll numbers were also trending in the wrong direction for Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen shareholders, who were counting on cashing in big on this manufactured crisis.

By year’s end, the fading numbers weren’t the only sign that this scheme wasn’t going to fulfill its quotas. Even the mainstream news was reporting that hospital staffers and frontline workers were turning down and refusing the vaccines and that distribution rollouts were struggling with logistical hurdles.

Also by year’s end, mainstream reporters pointed out that only 1 million people in the US had “received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, a far cry from the federal government’s goal of inoculating 20 million Americans by the end of the year.” The huge gap between actual and expected figures prompted Fauci to call the rollout “disappointing.”

His reaction wasn’t surprising. For, despite the most comprehensive propaganda blitzkrieg in history, national trends were showing a steep decline in the public’s enthusiasm for the covid vaccine. Clearly, the “soft sell” of free French fries and laps around raceways failed to have the desired impact of massive vaccine uptake. Equally clearly, more persuasive measures to ensure “compliance” would have to be taken.

Thus, political authorities proceeded to introduce more aggressive tactics—namely, coercion and mandates. This strategy of using “the stick” for “covid compliance,” they reasoned, would guarantee that substantial numbers of citizens would become hostages to Big Pharma’s wicked scheme.

By 2021, an array of federal, state, territorial, county, and municipal vaccine mandates were imposed. The most significant of these mandates—all of which, it can be argued, were illegal—applied to federal workers and contractors, large employers, military personnel, universities, and health care personnel.

In order to “push product” on the millions of intended recipients of the vaccine, it turned out that sheer force was required. That “sheer force” came in the form of ultimatums: Those who refused risked losing their jobs, losing their military status, losing their ability to attend college, and so on.

Defying the mandates, in short, meant harsh punishment. Often that severe retribution resulted in emotional devastation, bankruptcies, foreclosures, and complete social and economic devastation.

Not exactly the means and methodologies expected of a benevolent administration looking out for the health and welfare of its constituents.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the vaccination program—not the receiving end, but the administering-the-injections end—there were also plenty of rewards and punishments.

COVID-19 vaccine provider programs incentivized doctors by offering thousands of dollars in bonus compensation for inoculating their patients during the pandemic. Official documents came to light that proved these tempting offers actually existed.

Doctors who refused to go along with the COVID-19 injections or be vaccinated themselves faced professional consequences, including suspension or termination of hospital privileges.

Although we’ve scarcely touched upon the entire range of manipulative and forceful strategies used to get covid vaccines into arms, everything we have described thus far begs the question, “Wouldn’t people have gladly—even desperately—lined up to get these ‘life-saving’ injections if all around them they were seeing family, friends, colleagues, and even strangers faint, fall down, and drop dead from this ‘life-threatening’ disease?” The answer is obvious—and it makes all the threats leveled at the worldwide populace both sickening and preposterous.

A far more accurate and appropriate depiction of the covid era’s disingenuous official stories can be found in the core slogan of “the Party” in George Orwell’s dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four: “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.”

Smashing the walls and breaking the spells of the covid false narrative with the facts allows us to set the story straight with an honest look at the present and a clear view towards the future.

All that we have written here is a reminder that countless innocent victims were held hostage by covid “kidnappers.” Millions of people were coaxed or coerced to take deadly medical treatments. This wasn’t simply a case of people being so petrified by the covid campaign’s unremitting fearmongering that they slavishly rolled up their sleeves and later wished they hadn’t capitulated—although that certainly happened. Rather, this was an orchestrated juggernaut that steamrolled over and shredded every aspect of human lives.

Originally posted on HealthFreedomDefense.org.