On December 10th, 2025, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) submitted a vitally important petition to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), outlining how the covid-19 mRNA injections from Moderna and Pfizer are improperly represented as “fully approved” to the public by both the federal government and pharmaceutical companies. The requirements for full approval have quite simply not been met by any measure, and are being” marketed” as something they are not.

Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) enthusiastically joins CHD as they ask the FDA to revoke the license for these products based on violations of federal law and administrative practice. Informed consent is the cornerstone of medical freedom and bodily autonomy and this cannot be provided to the public when critical information is withheld, regulatory practices are overridden, and the evidence for a product is constructed or submitted inappropriately.

The CHD petition requests this based on the fact that only emergency use authorization (EUA) processes were followed during the initial clinical studies, which means that lower standards were required for the development, study and manufacture of these products. CHD’s petition outlines the many violations of the normal Biologics License Application (BLA) standards in the applications that were later used to approve the mRNA injection. These include provision of documents pertaining to a different product than the one ultimately available to the public, lack of appropriate animal studies, and lack of studies in female animals. Each of these violations would typically be enough to stop a new drug application in its tracks.

Despite this, the FDA still inappropriately claims that both Pfizer and Moderna have fully licensed Biologics License Application (BLA) products—what the general public considers “full FDA approval”. In essence, EUA development process “jumped tracks” to become a BLA licensed product without having met the legal standards for such a designation.

At the same time, contrary to what is the case with normal medicines, EUA product protections are still in effect to this day thanks to the PREP Act, which is in place until early 2030. Under the Act, meant for nuclear, radiological, chemical, or biological weapon disasters, all “counter-measures” (vaccines, treatments, non-pharmaceutical interventions) are not exposed to any legal liability during the emergency. In fact, the government fully embraces EUA protection when it comes to protecting the pharmaceutical companies in question, but present the injections as “fully approved” when it comes to marketing.

This means that despite the claim that a covid-19 injection is “fully approved”, when a person is injured by one, they are sent to the “counter-measures” injury compensation (CICP) program, not a judge, and not even the vaccine injury compensation program’s special judge. Only 41 CICP complaints have resulted in payment, resulting in a mean amount of $4,100 USD per injured party.

HFDF asks our followers and supporters to please share your comments in support of this petition, with your own stories, testimonials, and opinions. Please feel free to share your thoughts on why these vaccines should be withdrawn and relabeled as an emergency product, why “counter-measures” should not be represented as medicine, or why a rushed, emergency process has no place in today’s FDA.