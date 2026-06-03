HFDF's Substack

HFDF's Substack

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
14h

If they can change your DNA through mRNA, and patent YOU, are YOU still human? If you aren't, you need to understand that God's only begotten Son (Jesus) died for man (huMAN). Then you cannot be saved if you are not human anymore.

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