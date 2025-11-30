HFDF's Substack

Jared
3d

Thank you for the information about the Seresto dog collars. I had no idea. I looked up online before we placed it on him and it said it was “safe” and effective! He had a seizure. We had no idea why? I took it off of him this morning. We live in southern Oregon and have many ticks. Oh my goodness I can’t believe it. I was poisoning my puppup.

Rob (c137)
3d

Reminds me of when mad cow disease happened which was caused by them changing the pesticides that cows wore around their necks.

Idiot germ theorists said it was some misfolded protein... Heck even a lot of health freedom Drs promote this bullshit sci fi. Some of them still promote statins.

I'm tired of these idiots or grifters that carpetbagged their way into the truth movement.

But it's funny, now we got Pierre Kory claiming aluminum is good using the same stupid argument that the vaccine industry used to say why mercury was safe in quackzines.

Fk that grifter who's doing this to sell Aurima or some other snake oil.

https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/aluminumfrom-feared-toxin-to-forgotten

