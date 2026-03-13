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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
5d

I doubt that Ron Johnson and Rand Paul or even Thomas Massie will push this.

They're busy blaming Fauci as if one man coordinated and forced everything.

No, it's a system issue and none of them will admit that it was a DOD run shamdemic.

Instead they cry about gain of function, ignoring the fact that COVID was the same as the flu. Obviously some in hospitals were poisoned by Remdesevir but still only until the jabs was when it became a lot of death.

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Kam's avatar
Kam
4d

I’ve lost all faith in Rand Paul. The other two were already too far left.

We have 3 RINOS that can’t be counted on.

Almost a waste of time I feel.

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