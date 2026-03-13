After receiving tens of thousands of signatures, the COVID Justice Resolution needs to be presented to the United States Senate, and to do that we need YOU to take action!

First, please sign the petition if you haven’t already done so!

Next, please take action now to notify your Senators that we need the Covid Justice Resolution to be presented in the US Senate now to make clear this must never happen again—because they can and will do it again if we don’t speak up loudly against the government’s response during COVID.

Completing this alert will also notify your representatives that you would like the House of Representatives to adopt the COVID Justice Resolution as well.

Children’s Health Defense went to the Senate during the first week of March and spoke to dozens of Senators and staffers on the Hill. All of them asked us, “Where do Ron Johnson and Rand Paul stand on this?” After you email your legislators, please call these two legendary champions of medical freedom and ask them to present the COVID Justice Resolution into the Senate as soon as possible so Americans will know which elected officials support the freedom-loving people of our nation.

Senator Ron Johnson: 202-224-5323

Senator Rand Paul: 202-224-4343

In February, the COVID Justice Resolution was introduced by a collaboration of advocacy and health freedom organizations including Children’s Health Defense, Autism Action Network, Brownstone Institute, Health Freedom Defense Fund, Independent Medical Alliance, MAHA Institute, and Stand For Health Freedom. This is a critical effort to ensure that “emergency powers” will never again be allowed to override liberty or human dignity as we saw time and time again during the COVID crisis.

While we don’t yet know the full impact of the draconian measures taken by local, state, and federal governments to “slow the spread,” we know that, if we’re to live in a free society, we must do all that we can to ensure such measures will never be taken again.

The toll taken upon our nation’s children through school closures, upon families prohibited from visiting loved ones who reside in nursing homes, small businesses that were temporarily or permanently shuttered, and families who lost jobs because of vaccine mandates is hard to overstate.

We will feel the repercussions of closing churches, suspending jury trials, and forcing compliance with arbitrary restrictions put in place by overreaching governmental powers for many years to come.

It’s imperative that we get Congress to embrace the COVID Justice Resolution so the American people can be assured we will never face a repeat of such tyranny. Our nation’s founding fathers fought too hard to establish freedom to allow it to ever again be so powerfully threatened.

Message to the Senate:

I’m writing to urge you to support and adopt the COVID Justice Resolution (covidjustice.org) in the Senate right now, an urgently-needed action to ensure that the sweeping destruction of the freedoms our nation was founded upon never happens again. I fully support this effort, because every meaningful aspect of life in our country was impacted in some way by overreaching government restrictions and directives during the COVID crisis.

The full impact of these Orwellian government intrusions into the lives of American citizens may not be known for years to come, but many repercussions are apparent and should have been anticipated from the outset.

● School closures have negatively impacted children’s education, from loss of language development and socialization in toddlers enrolled in Early Start programs to lower reading and math levels in elementary and secondary students.

● Additionally, many students living in poverty depend on school breakfast and lunch programs for their very existence. Losing access to school meals led to food insecurity among vulnerable populations throughout the nation.

● The inhumane isolation imposed upon those confined to nursing homes left many senior citizens to die alone, causing unnecessary, incalculable trauma to both them and their loved ones who were prohibited from visiting.

● COVID shots were mandated broadly by many employers and our military resulting in widespread loss of employment to both civilians and those who serve to protect our country.

● Church closures brought about a spiritual and social void to countless citizens who attend services on a regular basis. A recent survey reported that 60% of those whose churches were closed experienced physical or mental health consequences.

● Many small businesses, some family-owned for generations and integral to community life, were shut down during COVID. Some have never re-opened, leaving families in dire financial straits.

● The suspension of jury trials brought on by COVID led to a considerable backlog of cases in state courts while trampling the Sixth Amendment rights of Americans.

These and many other unprecedented–and previously unthinkable–actions can never be revisited upon American citizens if we are to operate within the Constitution enacted by our nation’s founders. I ask that you take up the COVID Justice Resolution by introducing it—or co-sponsoring it once it’s been introduced.

Message to the House:

There is an effort in the Senate to take up the COVID Justice Resolution (covidjustice.org), an urgently-needed action to ensure that the sweeping destruction of the freedoms our nation was founded upon never happens again. I fully support this effort, because every meaningful aspect of life in our country was impacted in some way by overreaching government restrictions and directives during the COVID crisis.

The full impact of these Orwellian government intrusions into the lives of American citizens may not be known for years to come, but many repercussions are apparent and should have been anticipated from the outset.

● School closures have negatively impacted children’s education, from loss of language development and socialization in toddlers enrolled in Early Start programs to lower reading and math levels in elementary and secondary students.

● Additionally, many students living in poverty depend on school breakfast and lunch programs for their very existence. Losing access to school meals led to food insecurity among vulnerable populations throughout the nation.

● The inhumane isolation imposed upon those confined to nursing homes left many senior citizens to die alone, causing unnecessary, incalculable trauma to both them and their loved ones who were prohibited from visiting.

● COVID shots were mandated broadly by many employers and our military resulting in widespread loss of employment to both civilians and those who serve to protect our country.

● Church closures brought about a spiritual and social void to countless citizens who attend services on a regular basis. A recent survey reported that 60% of those whose churches were closed experienced physical or mental health consequences.

● Many small businesses, some family-owned for generations and integral to community life, were shut down during COVID. Some have never re-opened, leaving families in dire financial straits.

● The suspension of jury trials brought on by COVID led to a considerable backlog of cases in state courts while trampling the Sixth Amendment rights of Americans.

These and many other unprecedented–and previously unthinkable–actions can never be revisited upon American citizens if we are to operate within the Constitution enacted by our nation’s founders. I ask that you adopt this same resolution in the House of Representatives.