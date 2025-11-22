HFDF's Substack

Laura Hayes
5d

Additionally, I posted 2 comments to an article on Age of Autism this week, both of which address the fundamental rights of bodily sovereignty and parental authority.

Link below, plus excerpts:

https://ageofautism.com/a-stern-message-from-maha/#comment-253246

Excerpt from first comment:

A few reminders to Trump, Kennedy, MAHA leaders, and MAHA supporters:

There can be no “informed consent” in the presence of mandates, or in the presence of fraudulent data, undisclosed data, and lies.

Vaccine mandates violate the U.S. Constitution with regard to parental rights, religious freedom, and due process.

Additionally, and most importantly, vaccine mandates violate our God-given fundamental human rights of bodily sovereignty and parental authority.

Since Trump, Kennedy, and MAHA leaders don’t seem to understand what needs to be done with regard to vaccines so that they stop destroying babies in the womb, newborns, infants, toddlers, children, and teens, let me help spell it out for them:

https://ageofautism.com/csp-for-rfk-jr/

Excerpt from my second comment:

“We need to publicly compare those associated with vaccine mandates/requirements with similar type criminals who violate the bodily sovereignty of others (as described above). Their weapons are the power and position to demand, require, mandate, and enforce the injecting of poison, toxin, and heinous ingredient filled vials into pregnant women, newborns, infants, toddlers, children, teens, young adults, service men and women, mothers and fathers, the middle-aged, and the elderly. What twisted, unwell, morally bankrupt human beings they are. For those of us whose children have been harmed, disabled, or killed by vaccines, or for individuals who have had their health and lives altered or devastated by vaccines, there needs to be righteous anger. This vaccine devastation must be stopped. The fundamental rights of bodily sovereignty and parental authority must be restored.”

Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
5d

Regarding spacing out vaccines, below is a pertinent excerpt from my 2018 “Why Is This Legal Presentation?”:

https://ageofautism.com/why-is-this-legal-presentation-on-vaccines-by-laura-hayes/

“What about those, including doctors, who state that there is a “safe” way to vaccinate children, be it a delayed schedule, skipping one or two of them until they are older, or giving only 1 vaccine at a time (remember, many are multivalent, and necessitate giving a minimum of 3 at once)? I say, beware of such dangerous and unfounded advice. Think of all the facts we have covered tonight: not one vaccine has been studied properly or been approved ethically; each contains a heinous cocktail of toxic and hazardous ingredients; and each has the potential to gravely harm, permanently disable, make chronically ill, and kill, and those risks are greatly multiplied when they are given together, which is how they are most often administered. Here is a vivid analogy for you. If a parent were beating their child 7 times per week and was convinced to reduce the beatings to 3 times per week, that sounds safer in theory, but it is in theory only. Since any of the beatings could be fatal, or cause profound injury or permanent disability, a reduction in frequency and/or spreading out of the beatings is still not safe, or advisable. Just as there is no safe beating of a child, or safe schedule for beating a child, there is no safe vaccine, or safe schedule for vaccinating a child. We cannot, and should not, defend that which is indefensible, and that includes the barbaric and reprehensible practice of vaccination.“

