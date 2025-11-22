Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) has observed the recent debates on the topic of “spacing out” the CDC-recommended childhood vaccination schedule. This has long been an approach for parents who are concerned about adverse side effects of the schedule, but who are often unable to secure a medical or philosophical exemption from their doctors.

This approach was even raised positively by the President of the United States during an unprecedented press briefing[1] on September 22nd[2], and more recently HHS Secretary Kennedy noted that his department is looking into the ways to spread out the schedule per the President’s advice.

This makes intuitive sense, to push for parents to have the ability reduce the remarkably high number of shots that American children receive at any given time, and to spread out the potential damage incurred from the adjuvants, additives, and other active ingredients included in the liability-free injections.

Indeed, a complete lack of prospective, randomized trial evidence on the health of vaccinated vs unvaccinated children leads many parents to this point of mistrust. A recent retrospective study conducted (but long suppressed due to its implications) by leading researchers at the Henry Ford Health Medical Center supports the proposition that there is a disturbing trend of increased chronic diseases among vaccinated children when compared with unvaccinated children in the same health system[3]. Predictably, the study is being attacked by the pharmaceutical industry and the major news media—which is itself funded mostly by the pharmaceutical industry.

Common sense is the driver for this argument to space out the childhood vaccination schedule, and in a way, it is a positive step toward more parental choice within an authoritarian public health system built on coercion and lack of information.

However, we cannot accept this modest progress, if it even happens, as a final destination. Many states are now disallowing parental choice by imposing stricter childhood schedule recommendations than those provided by the CDC. Many state health boards are turning to industry-funded trade groups posing as charities, like the American Academy of Pediatrics, to craft their required schedules[4]. Many states allow no exemptions on philosophical or religious grounds.

Under these conditions, half-measures from Washington DC may be encouraging, but are certainly inadequate. The pressure must come from the American people themselves, who refuse to have their children coerced into a liability free injection from an industry that has legally immunized itself from accountability for the safety or effectiveness of its own product.

HFDF argues in the strongest possible terms that it is critically important, at this time of encouraging but incremental progress, to hold on to the core principles of health freedom and medical autonomy on this issue:

No schedule of injections, however spread out over time, can be forced using coercive measures like withholding school or work.

No government, corporation, local public health department, school nurse or employer has the right to violate our birthright as free Americans to our own conscience and our own health choices, or those we make on behalf of our minor children.

No special circumstances change this basic demand. Whether pressure is applied in the course of a routine childhood schedule, enforced by an institutional mandate, or imposed by way of emergency national law for a “pandemic”, it is equally unacceptable to those American people who still believe in personal liberty.

No product that has a complete or near-complete lack of civil liability exposure for injury, death, or lack of efficacy may be administered to children under any circumstances.

When medicines, vaccines, or treatments are administered under duress they are by definition not administered following the principle of informed consent, enshrined in ethical practice at Nuremberg after the Second World War. And the coercion is surely there, in the form of threatening removal from school for a child or employment for a health care worker, or the terrifying prospect of potential investigation by social services for alleged parental neglect[5].

As we approach the 250th year since our nation’s founding, HFDF wants to emphasize the bigger picture for our colleagues, supporters, and those who are new to the idea of medical freedom. While we share the idea that more flexibility is always a move in the right direction, we urge stronger action from the administration, and a higher set of expectations and standards from the American people.

Simply put, we are free to make all decisions about our medical options, preventive care for our children, and what goes in to our bodies. Here at HFDF, we will do everything we can to enshrine that clear-eyed approach into state-level legislative successes (HFDF announcement) and to push for a dismantling of the authoritarian and coercive public health practices from government at all levels[6]. We hope you will join us in this fight.

[1] https://healthfreedomdefense.org/hfdf-celebrates-historic-press-conference-on-autism/

[2] https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/hhs-trump-kennedy-autism-initiatives-leucovorin-tylenol-research-2025.html

[3] (Zervos 2025). This study was not initially released due to the disturbing clarity of its findings, with vaccinated children found to be 2.59 times as likely to develop chronic conditions generally, compared to children who were not exposed to the injections. Stunningly, a remarkable rise was found in conditions like ADHD, diabetes, behavioral disorders and psychological or neuro-psychiatric disabilities. None of these were found in almost 2,000 unvaccinated children, so the likelihood could not even be calculated between these groups.

[4] https://healthfreedomdefense.org/medical-freedom-hijacked-states-enshrine-pharma-over-people/

[5] https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/vitamin-k-lawsuit-baby-taken-from-parents-dcfs-medical-neglect-investigation/ “[..O]ne mother who gave birth at the University of Chicago Medical Center months later took video of a doctor telling her the hospital needed to take protective custody of her child” for not taking the Vitamin K shot.

[6] https://healthfreedomdefense.org/hfdf-lawsuits/