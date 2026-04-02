Eleanor Illiaud McBean (1905-1989), also Eleanora McBean and Pseudonym Elben, was an American author and prominent anti-vaccination activist who challenged mainstream medical practices during a time when public health initiatives were rapidly expanding. She was a significant figure in the natural health and anti-vaccination circles of Los Angeles during the 1950s which laid the groundwork for much of today’s alternative health culture that prioritizes natural foods and remedies over the synthetic modalities of mainstream medical intervention.

She is the author of several books and is best known for the 1957 anti-vaccination foundational text, “The Poisoned Needle: Suppressed Facts About Vaccination.”

Her other works include, “The Hidden Dangers In Polio Vaccine”, which was chapter 10 of “The Poisoned Needle” and subsequently published as a stand alone booklet; “Answers For The Worried Smoker”, by Eleanor McBean, published in 1962; “Vaccination, The Silent Killer: A Clear and Present Danger”, with Ida Honorof, published in 1977; “Swine Flu Expose”, by Eleanora McBean, Ph.D., N.D. published in 1977 and “Vaccination Condemned by all Competent Doctors”, by Elben (Eleanor McBean), published in 1981.

What makes Eleanor McBean such an important and compelling figure in the annals of health freedom circles goes beyond the image of a straightforward anti-vaccine activist. While she was not the first to criticize the idea of vaccination (many had been doing so since its inception) and would not be the last or the most well-known, she was one of the first, if not the very first, to compile such a cogent and convincing collection of anti-vaccine documents into a single book.

Not only did she dare to challenge the entire foundation of vaccination she did so at a time when the juggernaut of pharmaceutical interests, government agencies and the medical industry were going full throttle with immunization campaigns and aggressively attacking those who opposed this medical monopoly. In the midst of this viper’s nest of vested interests and government directorates her critiques were not plaintive requests for consideration, they were uncompromising salvos against the entire system.

Her preface from “The Poisoned Needle” concludes:

“Vaccination, instead of being the promised blessing to the world, has proved to be a curse of such sweeping devastation that it has caused more death and disease than war, pestilence, and plague combined.”

The following pages present overwhelming evidence which supports that claim through an archive of charts, statistics, testimonials and medical data going back as early as the 1880s and demonstrates that it was sanitation, nutrition and social reforms that were the driving forces in the reduction of infectious diseases.

With copious documentation she not only exposes the medical subterfuges used to legitimize immunization, but she also chronicles the political and financial deceits that accompanied the vaccination program every step of the way.

But Eleanor McBean was more than just a brilliant researcher and critic of the medical system, she was a lifelong advocate for a better way towards a whole and healthy population through sanitation, proper nutrition, clean air and water, economic security and vitalizing social circumstances free from debilitating habits.

Best known for her position that vaccination is a medical deception driven by politics and profit and her belief that the medical profession ignores true causes of disease in favor of political gains and financial profit her legacy lives on and her words ring true:

“For the past 2000 years physicians have been looking in the wrong direction for the cure of disease. Their worse than useless practice of killing germs with poison drugs has never – can never – solve the problem of disease.”

Seventy years after her influential book “The Poisoned Needle” was published and as the vaccination schedule has metastasized into its current horror her work is more relevant than ever.

Eleanor McBean’s work has been revived and republished in various editions, including reprints by Health Research Books (1993, 1998) and digital versions. Though some of her work is hard to find most of her books are available with her seminal work, “The Poisoned Needle” accessible for free here.

Author’s Note: In all my years of writing and research on various topics and individuals, finding information on Eleanor I. McBean, the person, has been more challenging than any other instance I can remember. Her work is rather accessible but details on her life are not.

For those who have her most famous book it is likely you imagine her as a stately African-American woman as that is the picture that is found on the back cover of the book. However it appears that that picture is of Eleanor O. McBean who lived in New Jersey and died in 2017. Perhaps this picture accompanied reprints.

It appears that Eleanor I. McBean of “The Poisoned Needle” was a white woman of which little is known, at least to this author even after extensive digging. Curiously this might be one of the first published pieces to have brought this to reader’s attention.

In some ways I find this part of the story compelling, in that even as the person passes the ideas live on.

Originally posted on HealthFreedomDefense.org.