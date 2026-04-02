HFDF's Substack

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Stephanie
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Thank you so much for this series, the People's History of Medicine. Becoming educated about the true nature of "modern medicine" and its history is important for everyone. I've read a number of books in this area since I became aware a supporter of the medical freedom movement as a result of the pandemic and I had heard of this author and her work, but never tracked it down. I will read it with interest.

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