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Alan Eames's avatar
Alan Eames
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Thank you for enlightening me on Dr. Rife!!

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Mr_Yesterday
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Great article. There is a computer guy in Greeley Colorado whom talks about the various Rife inventions. Among one of the more notorious machines he created was reportedly the rife field generator, which is stated to cure many ailments including cancer. He actually rents these machines out for a few hundred a month, shippable anywhere in the world. And he has them for sale, something in the 10k or higher range if I recall. It's called the Quantum Pulse. This individual has quite a story, he says the FCC fined him for advertising a machine that cures cancer. Claiming 'there is no cure for cancer!' Then stated they refused to hear testimony from all the people whom said it worked for them. He does let people use it for free at his shop. Apparently you just sit next to this for twenty minutes, it generates a field which balances various cellular activity in your body. Check it out if you're interested. Multi wave oscillator using light spectrum alongside. Just like the article states.

This Sandi guy from Greeley used to do a weekly show on a local am radio so many people heard him talking about this for many years. There was also speculation that the military has a machine like this in their own top secret areas, and many internal members have used a device similar to this behind closed doors since the 50's. This device makes the conspiracy channel rounds in the form of a popular meme too, the 'rife field generator'.

You'd think more people would understand by now the pharmasuetical industrial complex has been prioritizing profit over care for longer than most of us have been alive. A matter of fact vs belief, they have indoctrinated so many people within this system, made them rich as all can be with top pay scale as well. People naturally go along to be part of this club. I dealt with a surgeon just the other day whom threw a temper tantrum and said he's not having this debate, just because I mentioned alternative treatments and said there is new studies on the dangers of plastics and microplastics causing some level of auto immunity deficiency for everyone whom gets any plastic and polymer based device put inside their body. He played the stereo typical role to the letter, just like people online said many of these doctors do. They adamantly believe in their products, and adamantly reject and censor anyone whom does not follow their orthodoxy. If you trust the system and are among the minority whom experiences side effects, or your health goes sideways, they cast you out and refuse to acknowledge there is any problem with their programs, procedures, or products. It was all a coincidence other health problems arose, exactly after their treatments failed, aka cormobidity.

Who's still buying this? Race for the cure, that never arrives.

https://www.thequantumpulse.com/

On microplastics. Jagged Little Pills: Why Microplastic Research Needs To Get Real

https://x.com/Babygravy9/status/1991289733301797331

https://x.com/Babygravy9/status/1982593918404596036

https://x.com/Babygravy9/status/2026075462913364408

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