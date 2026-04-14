HFDF's Substack

HFDF's Substack

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Julie Cara Hoffenberg's avatar
Julie Cara Hoffenberg
1d

Thanks for this series. It's been wonderful to learn about past health warriors and all they seeded the world with!

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Larry Brownstein's avatar
Larry Brownstein
1d

Thanks for a great article.

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