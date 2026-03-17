HFDF's Substack

HFDF's Substack

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Sheri
15hEdited

I got to hear him speak at a health expo in 1977 and he is the reason I never vaccinated my kids. He was a wonderful man and his book, "How to raise healthy children in spite of your doctor" was my go to when my kids were little. I still give that book to new moms.

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