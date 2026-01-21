HFDF's Substack

Danielle White
2d

I love homeopathic medicines. They've healed many things in me that have emerged since 1984. We have human rights to utilize whatever we want. We aren't slaves.

Rob (c137)
2d

This is ridiculous.... They are trying to eliminate the competition. I'm not into homeopathy but the FDA is so corrupt that they pass drugs that later get class action lawsuits.

They're basically an arm of pharma and I'm tired that politicians are pretending like that isn't true.

