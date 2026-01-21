Dear Friends,



You may be wondering why homeopathy is suddenly on Congress’s radar.



The answer is simple — and urgent.



For decades, homeopathic medicines were legally sold under standards recognized by Congress itself. But recent FDA policy changes eliminated a clear pathway for these medicines to enter and remain on the market.



Even FDA leadership and a federal judge have acknowledged that only Congress can resolve this.



That’s why our colleagues at Americans for Homeopathy Choice Action have worked for years to bring this issue to lawmakers — and why a bill is now moving forward. After seven years of relentless advocacy, the bill to protect homeopathy in America is finally in Congress.

This legislation (H.R. 7050) would secure our access to homeopathic medicines for generations to come. It is no exaggeration to say that this period is the most crucial for the future of homeopathy in nearly half a century.



But legislation does not pass on effort alone.

It passes when lawmakers hear from the people they represent.



Please add your voice today and tell Congress that access to safe, responsibly regulated homeopathic medicines matters.



If we don’t speak now, decisions will be made without us.

This is our chance to be heard. Deadline is January 28, 2026.



In partnership,



Health Freedom Defense Fund

Send Your Message to Congress