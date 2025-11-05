HFDF's Substack
Save Medical Freedom 2026!
Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) and Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) are launching the Model Medical Freedom Act, a model bill to codify medical…
23 hrs ago
Health Freedom Defense Fund
Stand for Health Freedom
Revisiting Covid Theatrics 2020 — Part 3 of 3: “Dancing Nurses”
“The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears.
Nov 3
Health Freedom Defense Fund
October 2025
Revisiting the Covid Theatrics of 2020 — Part 2 of 3: “The Collapsing People of Wuhan”
In early 2020, a torrent of harrowing videos and photographs came out of China depicting victims supposedly being ambushed by a deadly contagious…
Oct 27
Health Freedom Defense Fund
Revisiting the Covid Theatrics of 2020 - Part 1 of 3: “Patient Zero”
Who were they?
Oct 21
Health Freedom Defense Fund
Coming soon
This is HFDF's Substack.
Oct 10
Health Freedom Defense Fund
